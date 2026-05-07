Good News! Mumbai Monorail Likely To Resume Operations By Month-End As Final Safety Inspection Nears

Mumbai Monorail | PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai’s long-shut monorail network is likely to resume operations by the end of this month, with a crucial final safety inspection scheduled for next week, according to reports.

The 20-km monorail corridor operated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has remained suspended since September 20, 2025, following repeated technical failures and operational disruptions. The line, which connects Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Monorail Station and Chembur Monorail Station through 17 stations, has undergone extensive upgrades during the shutdown period.

Details On Project's Progress So Far

According to a Lokmat Times report, officials confirmed that most modernisation work has now been completed and only the final approval process remains before passenger services can restart.

As part of the final stage, retired Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety Padam Singh Baghel has been appointed to carry out the mandatory safety inspection of the corridor. Once the final certification is issued, the monorail is expected to reopen for commuters.

Authorities stated that preliminary technical checks and infrastructure evaluations have already been completed successfully. The system has undergone major upgrades, including the replacement of outdated technology and improvements to operational infrastructure across the network.

MMRDA Appoints New Operator For Project

In preparation for the restart, MMRDA has also appointed Power Mech Projects as the private contractor responsible for the operation and maintenance of the monorail system for the next five years. The company will oversee train operations, station management, depot handling, and maintenance work.

10 New Monorail Rakes Added To Fleet

In a major boost to the network, 10 new monorail trains have been added to the fleet. Officials confirmed that trial runs and testing of the new trains have already been completed successfully. Additionally, independent inspection agency Bureau Veritas has completed its Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) and granted the required certification for the upgraded system, according to the report.

At present, only the final safety clearance from the inspecting authority is awaited. Once approval is granted, passenger services on the corridor are expected to resume after months of suspension.

The reopening is likely to bring relief to thousands of commuters travelling between central and eastern Mumbai, who have faced inconvenience since services were halted. Officials believe the upgraded systems, additional trains and new maintenance arrangements will help ensure smoother and safer operations going forward.

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