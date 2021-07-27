Good News! MHADA Konkan board to offer 9,000 lottery houses in MMR this Dussera

Good News for homebuyers who wish to buy a house in Mumbai. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Konkan board will be offering 9,000 lottery houses not in Mumbai but in Vasai, Virar, Kalyan, Mira Road, Thane --the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

According to the board, this lottery houses will be for the Economical Weaker Section (EWS), Lower Income and Middle Income Group (LIG, MIG) scheme homebuyers and will be held this Dussera.

Interestingly, after waiting for nearly three years the Konkan board of MHADA will be offering 9,000 houses through affordable housing lottery draw schemes. The konkan board lottery draw was delayed due to no housing stock besides the Covid-19 induced lockdown. While in this year's lottery, total 6500 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and 2,000 houses of the board and 500 houses of various other projects have been included.

The FPJ had reported that the Mumbai board of MHADA is unable to conduct any lottery draw for similar reasons. The last housing lottery draw was held in 2018 for only 1,395 houses, for which it had received 1.64 lakh applications. Earlier too, in the 2017 lottery for 819 houses, more than one lakh applicants had shown interest. Similarly, in 2016, it had held a lottery for only 910 houses and over a lakh people had applied for this scheme as well. Currently the board is constructing lottery houses in Pahadi Goregoan area which will take another few years to be included in the lottery scheme.