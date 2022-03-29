Good News Maharashtra! No COVID-19 death recorded for second consecutive day, ninth time this month

In a good news, Maharashtra on Tuesday (March 29) did not record a single COVID-19 death. This is for the second consecutive day that the state has not recorded single COVID-19 death. Also, this was for the ninth time this month that the state did not report any death due to coronavirus. Earlier on March 2, March 7, March 9, March 13, March 21, March 22, March 26 and March 28, the state hadn't reported any death due to deadly infection.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 103 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 960.

107 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 7,24,982. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 7,93,08,018 laboratory samples 78,73,722 have been tested positive (09.93%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 50 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 12 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 26 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 3 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1 fresh case.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 5 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 4 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2 fresh cases.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:50 PM IST