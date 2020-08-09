Good news for Mumbaikars: Now you can avail private vehicle e-pass for Ganesh festival travel

In a bid to help Mumbai residents to go to their native places in Konkan for Ganesh festival, Mumbai Police has now come up with e-pass for 'Ganesh Festival Travel'.

This year, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic. Every year, lakhs of people from Mumbai travel to their hometowns in districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for the festival.

This year, due to the pandemic state government has put several restrictions on interstate travel. However, the government has now relaxed the norm considering the upcoming festival.

The announcement was made by Transport Minister Anil Parab on Twitter.