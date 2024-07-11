Good News For Mumbaikars: Coastal Road Connecting Haji Ali To Worli Is Open Now

Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to a good morning with a positive news on the the third phase of the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project. A 3.5-km stretch of the Coastal Road's north-bound carriageway connecting Haji Ali to Worli was opened for vehicular traffic at 7 am on Thursday.

Temporary travel has been started specifically from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road, and the Haji Ali's Arm 8 (from Lotus Jetty Junction to the main bridge at Haji Ali on the northbound lane). The stretch will be open for traffic from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 11:00 PM. Since work is still underway on the completion of remaining stretch, the stretch will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

The BMC in its statement said, "The third phase of the Dharmaveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road (South) Project, allowing for temporary travel from Haji Ali to Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road, and the Haji Ali's Arm 8 (from Lotus Jetty Junction to the main bridge at Haji Ali on the northbound lane) will be opened from tomorrow, Thursday, 11th July 2024, at 7 am. Chief Minister Shri."

The statement further said, "Eknath Shinde personally inspected this approximately 3.5 kilometer stretch, today. This section will be open for traffic from Monday to Friday, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm. It will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays to allow for the completion of the remaining project work. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Shri. Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr. Amit Saini and Deputy Commissioner (Special Engineering) Shri. Yatin Dalvi were also present during the visit."