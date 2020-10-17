Good news fitness freaks: Maha Govt allows opening of gyms from Dussehra

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government has on Saturday allowed gyms and fitness centres to resume from Dussehra in strict compliance with prevention measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, group exercises including Zumba, and steam and sauna baths will not be allowed.

On Saturday, Thackeray also interacted with representatives from gyms and fitness centres, and they assured the Chief Minister that the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be strictly followed.

Body spacing, hand hygiene, use of masks, sterilizing the gym every hour and disinfecting the equipment after use etc. are some of the precautions which will have to be followed. The gyms and fitness centres will have to be completely disinfected every night after it closes, said an official release.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Maharashtra Government allowed Metro services, public and private libraries, local weekly bazaars and business to business (B2B) exhibitions to resume. Shops were also permitted to open for two additional hours.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday increased to 15,76,062 with 11,447 new cases coming to light, said a state health official. The state also reported 306 fatalities during the day, taking death toll to 41,502, he said.

A total of 13,885 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered persons to 13,44,368. The number of active patients in the state stands at 1,89,715.

A total of 23,33,522 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 23,409 others are placed in institutional quarantine. The state has so far conducted 79,89,693 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,76,062, new cases: 11,447, death toll: 41,502, discharged: 13,44,368, active cases: 1,89,715, people tested so far:79,89,693.

(With PTI inputs)