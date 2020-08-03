Good news and bad: 9,926 recoveries, 9,509 new cases

Mumbai: There were 9,509 new corona cases and 260 fatalities recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, and the overall counts currently stand at 4,41,228 and 15,576 respectively. However, the recovery rate in Maharashtra has now increased to 62.73 per cent, with 9,926 patients being discharged on Sunday, increasing the total number of those cured to 2,76,809 until now.

Of the 260 deaths, 121 were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 69 in Pune, 21 in Nashik, 14 in Latur, 13 in Akola, 10 in Aurangabad, nine in Kolhapur and three in Nagpur.

According to the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in the city, there were 1,105 new cases and 49 deaths reported on Sunday, taking the progressive count to 1,16,451, with 6,444 deaths so far. However, there are only 21,412 active cases and more than 88,299 recoveries (nearly 76%) till date.

While the number of cases in Mumbai and other cities in the MMR have fallen, this number has risen in Pune district and other parts of the state in the last few weeks. Officials attribute the uptick to the weak health infrastructure and lack of tracking and tracing contacts. “Pune city and the district administration initially failed to ramp up facilities to cope with the spike after unlocking measures were begun. Now they are setting up jumbo hospitals and acquiring private hospitals. Nagpur has an adequate number of beds, but has no bed management plan and or proper tracking of contacts. This is also the case in other districts where the number is rising, whereas in the MMR, there was speedy management of additional beds, resulting in a fall in numbers,” a state government official said.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, “In Pune, there is more (case) growth in the rural parts as compared to the city because of the movement of people from the outskirts of Pune city. We have been focusing on Pune and other districts like Jalgaon and Aurangabad, which have high growth rates, by strengthening the infrastructure. We expect the infection curve to stabilise by August-end even in these areas.”

So far, a total of 22.55 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive.

There are 9.25 lakh people in home quarantine and over 37,944 in institutional quarantine.

