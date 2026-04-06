Gold Rates In Mumbai For April 6, 2026: 24K Quality Precious Metal Sold At ₹14,913 Per Gram In City Today; Check Details For 22K, 18K Prices

Gold Rates In Mumbai | Representational image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s bullion market witnessed a downward correction in precious metal prices on Monday, April 6, 2026, providing a slight reprieve for investors and consumers alike. The price for 24-karat gold, often considered the benchmark for pure gold, fell by Rs 180 per gram, bringing the current market rate to Rs 14,913. This shift reflects broader fluctuations in the global commodities market and local demand-supply dynamics within the city.

Gold Rates in Mumbai | https://www.goodreturns.in/gold-rates/mumbai.html

The 22-karat gold segment, which is primarily used in the manufacturing of traditional jewellery, followed a similar trajectory. Prices for 22K gold dropped by Rs 165 per gram, settling at Rs 13,670. For those looking at more affordable options or contemporary jewellery pieces, 18-karat gold is now priced at Rs 11,185 per gram, marking a decrease of Rs 135 from the previous day’s closing.

What Led To Gold Prices Fall?

Reports quoting market analysts suggest that the dip in Mumbai's gold rates is influenced by a combination of a strengthening rupee and stability in international spot prices. Historically, gold serves as a hedge against inflation; however, short-term volatility is common during periods of economic adjustment. While the current trend shows a decline, the overall sentiment remains cautious as traders keep a sharp eye on central bank policies and geopolitical developments that could trigger a reversal in the coming days.

Opportunity For Buyers?

For Mumbai residents planning weddings or long-term investments, today’s dip represents a strategic window for purchase. However, experts remind buyers that the final retail price often includes additional making charges and Goods and Services Tax (GST), which can vary across different jewellery houses.

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