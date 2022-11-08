Gokhale Bridge demolition: CM orders BMC commissioner to remove hawkers in Andheri for smooth traffic movement

Gokhale bridge | FPJ

Mumbai : The closure of crucial east - west connector Gokhale bridge in Andheri has created a major traffic choas since Monday. Taking a serious note of the issue chief minister Eknath Shinde has directed to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to remove hawkers from roads in Andheri for smooth vehicular movement of traffic. Meanwhile, the BMC has removed 389 hawkers, attended 16 potholes and four bad patches on major and internal roads in Andheri.

The traffic police noticed a major traffic choas on SV Road, link road, Irla junction in Andheri after the closure of Gokhale bridge on Monday. Hence deputy commissioner (traffic ) in its letter sent to the civic body had asked to remove hawkers, fill potholes, to reduce the width of footpaths (if possible) and provide barricades to help traffic management.

CM orderes civic chief to keep the roads hawkers free

While CM Eknath Shinde has also ordered civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal to keep the roads hawkers free till the bridge is reconstructed. He has also instructed civic officials to co-ordinate with railways and start the reconstruction of Gokhale bridge on priority.

The civic body has prepared an action plan and had started removing illegal hawkers.

BMC have filled 16 potholes while work on 11 is in progress

"We have filled 16 potholes while work on 11 is in progress, seven bad patches will be attended. While 25 abundant vehicles has been removed that were blocking the traffic on roads. The footpath will also be made pedestrian friendly, hanging cables will be removed," said the official from K /west ward.

Apart from this the BMC has also installed 50 display boards about closure of bridge on all alternative routes and important locations. While 60 out of 100 'No Parking Boards' have been fixed till Tuesday. " In fact we have been already preparing for the closure from November 5 to avoid inconvenience to commuters by filling potholes on most important S.V. Road, N.S. Phadke Marg," he added.

Key pointers

* The road engineers will inspect all the alternative routes on Wednesday morning and get the roads pothole free within 1-2 days for smooth vehicular movement of traffic.

* The BMC took action on 25 abundant vehicles by issuing necessary notices and the remaining 27 will be cleared within next 2 days.

*A team of encroachment department will be deployed to clear all the hawkers on important alternative routes.

* Potholes on important alternative routes will be filled [S.V. Road from junction of Milan Subway upto the junction of V.M. Road, V.M. Road, Gulmohar Road, N.S. Phadake Road.