Global Software Glitch Causes Brief Check-In Disruption At Delhi And Mumbai Airports | PTI

Mumbai: A technical glitch in a global third-party reservation system caused a brief disruption to check-in services at major Indian airports early Thursday morning. The outage primarily affected India's top two busiest airports – Indira Gandhi International Airport and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Origin of the Glitch

The issue originated from the Navitaire global reservation system, which is owned by global aerospace IT giant Amadeus, which offers systems for passenger reservations, travel commerce, ancillary revenue and merchandising, as well as revenue accounting and revenue management to airlines.

Airlines Impacted Briefly

The issue lasted for around 30 minutes and impacted various airlines, including IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air. Sources within all the three airlines confirmed the glitch but said that operations quickly returned to normal and no major delays or flight cancellations were reported at both the airports.

Manual Check-In Chaos

However, the glitch created sudden congestion at terminal counters as ground staff were forced to switch to manual passenger processing, leading to long queues and inconvenience to passengers. Many such passengers shared their ordeal on social media.

Global Impact and Rush

The disruption was reportedly not limited to India as the Navitaire outage also affected carriers across the Asia-Pacific region and parts of Europe. In Delhi, the situation was further complicated by high passenger volume due to the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026, which has increased VIP movements at the airport.

