Global Drug Trafficking Mastermind Naveen Chinchkar Extradited From Malaysia Under Navi Mumbai Police Custody

Navi Mumbai: Eight suspects were detained in connection with a global drug trafficking investigation, with Naveen Chinchkar recognised as the mastermind. In 2021, Chinchkar fled because of an NCB case related to LSD trafficking, moved to Thailand, but was eventually located in Malaysia after a Red-Corner Notice and deported back to India.

Chinchkar has been in Navi Mumbai police custody for almost two weeks since his extradition, after being detained initially by the NCB. He is listed in an FIR as a sought-after suspect connected to a case that began in January.

The police observed that he ran an advanced global operation, having earlier trafficked cocaine bricks from Colombian cartels into India. Inquiries are ongoing regarding potential links related to his younger sibling.

In the meantime, Chinchkar's father, Gurunath, reportedly took his own life due to mistreatment from investigating authorities. In late April, the Navi Mumbai police broke up a large drug network, resulting in the arrest of ten people, including law enforcement officers and financial players.

Consequently, Chinchkar was declared a wanted suspect linked to this inquiry and was expelled by the NCB on May 28. The charges against him stemmed from the confiscation of 200 grams of cocaine from a package destined for Australia on January 21, 2025. Subsequent inquiries uncovered more drug confiscations from a member's home in Navi Mumbai, amounting to over 11 kilograms of cocaine and significant amounts of cannabis.