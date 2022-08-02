'Give relief to common man by adopting modern technology': Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar

FPJ/Abhitash Singh

The revenue department should to provide relief to the common people by adopting modern technology in accordance with the times. At the same time, it is important for everyone to take care of their health said Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar on Monday, during the revenue day program held at Collectorate office in Thane.

Narvekar said, "The state government has made medical examination mandatory for officers and employees above 40 years of age and as a part of it, spouses of officers and employees will also be medically examined from next year."

Narvekar, while advising the officers and employees to take care of their health and stay fit, added that Thane district revenue administration has facilitated the health check-up at a modest cost in collaboration with a renowned hospital in Thane.

About 427 officers and employees of revenue administration above 40 years of age will be health checked in collaboration with a reputed hospital in Thane. On this occasion, the officials and employees were given a letter for health check-up in representative form by the hands of the district collector.

During the event the Thane district collector also launched the initiative of linking election ID card with Aadhaar. About 66 excellent working officers and employees were felicitated with a certificate of honour for their good work.