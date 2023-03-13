Girls from poor families sold for marriage in Rajasthan, Gujarat: DCM Fadnavis cracks on women atrocities cases

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that girls from poor families in Maharashtra are sold for Rs1-2 lakh to Rajasthan and Gujarat for the purpose of marriage.

Giving a written reply in the Maharashtra Legislative Council to a question by MLC Mahadev Jankar, he informed that according to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report, about 24 crimes have been registered in 2023 for kidnapping women for the purpose of marriage.

In 2021, a total of 448 accused were arrested for crimes associated with kidnapping women for the purpose of marriage. He also informed that the accused have been arrested under stringent sections like 366 of IPC, Prevention of Child Marriage Act 2006, Prevention of Child from Sexual Offences Act 2012.

Details on number of cases registered in Mumbai in 2022

Furthermore, while replying to Shiv Sena MLC Vilas Potnis and Sunil Shinde, Fadnavis stated that in Mumbai, 984 rape cases have been registered and 6,133 cases of atrocities on women were registered in Mumbai in 2022.

He also stated that in the year 2022, there were 1,330 minor girls missing and police have traced 1,097. Similarly, 4,437 women have gone missing in 2022, among them 3,039 were found by police.

Fadnavis stated that to prevent human trafficking a department has been set up in every zone of Mumbai. Apart from that, SOP has been made to search the missing people. Nirbhaya squad has also working in every police station to handle women atrocities.