Girl ends life by jumping off school building in Bhiwandi

Thane: A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of her school building in Bhiwandi on Wednesday morning. The incident captured in the school CCTV footage shows that she fell down on the school campus from school building, police said.

The student has been identified as Mubashira Banu Nuruddin Shaikh, who is a student of Class 10th. The police said that the incident happened at Ansari Safiya Girl High School situated at Salamat Pura in Naigaon area of Bhiwandi at around 10 am.

According to police sources, the girl went to the school around 7.30 am to attend her history exam which was conducted on the first floor of the school building.

“After she attended her exam which ended at 9.30 am, she climbed onto the galary on the fifth floor and jumped off. She sustained serious injuries on her head and body.

She was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors referred her to the J J hospital in Mumbai where she pronounced dead on arrival,” the police said.

“While the reason for her death is unknown, we are investigating further to know whether this is a case of suicide or murder,” said DCP Rajkumar Shinde from Bhiwandi.

However, Shantinagar police in Bhiwandi has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and is questioning the school management to get more details on the incident.