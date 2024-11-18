Ghatkopar West Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Will Ram Kadam Prevail? Or Will Bhalerao Stage Upset?

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Who will prevail in Ghatkopar West | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT), Nana Patole (Congress). Ghatkopar West assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Ghatkopar West assembly constituency falls in Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency.

Ghatkopar West constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 169, falls in Mumbai Suburban District. Ghatkopar West, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Ram Kadam from BJP. This time, he faces Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjay Bhalerao.

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections Ram Kadam defeated Sanjay Bhalerao, then an independent candidate by a margin of 28,789 votes. Kadam got 70263 votes while Bhalerao got 41474 votes.

Ram Kadam won the constituency in 2009, 2014 elections as well.

Ghatkopar West Legislative Assembly Constituency:

As per Election commission, there are 2,77,532 voters in Ghatkopar West constituency.

Current situation in Maharashtra Assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 24.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.