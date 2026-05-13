Ghatkopar: Kitten Dies, Two Critically Injured After Being Fed Harmful Substance; Police Case Under Animal Cruelty Act

Kitten Dies, Two Critically Injured After Being Fed Harmful Substance; Police Case Under Animal Cruelty Act |

Mumbai: A kitten died and two others were critically injured after allegedly being fed a harmful substance in Ghatkopar area, police said. The injured kittens are currently undergoing treatment at a veterinary hospital in Khar.

Case Against Unidentified Person Under BNS and Animal Act

The Ghatkopar police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is underway.

According to the FIR, complainant Mohammad Hanif Kalamulla Makandar, 55, resides with his family at Panchratna Co-operative Housing Society on NSS Road in Asalfa, Ghatkopar (West). Four cats are known to roam within the society premises, and one of them frequently visited the Makandar family’s home.

Mother Cat Gave Birth to Four Kittens a Month Ago

About a month ago, the cat gave birth to four kittens and kept them inside a wooden box placed in the staircase corridor of the building.

On May 10, at around 1 pm, the cat allegedly began crying loudly outside the family’s door. When Makandar opened the door, the distressed cat rushed inside, followed by one of the kittens that appeared to be limping. Suspecting that the other kittens were missing, Makandar stepped out to search for them.

Dead Kitten Found Between Box and Wall

Meanwhile, his daughter Tehrin searched the staircase area and found one kitten unconscious between the wooden box and the wall. When Makandar examined it, the kitten was found dead. Another kitten was later discovered writhing in pain near the parking area. The family attempted to give it water before rushing both injured kittens for treatment.

Makandar’s wife, Tarannum, and daughter Tehrin took the two kittens in an autorickshaw to Ana Care Veterinary Hospital on Swami Vivekanand Road in Khar (West), where doctors admitted them for emergency treatment.

Following the incident, Makandar approached the Ghatkopar police station and lodged a complaint. Police suspect the kittens may have consumed a poisonous or harmful substance and are probing the matter from all possible angles.

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