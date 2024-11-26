Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Mumbai Police To Challenge Bhavesh Bhinde’s Bail

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Bhinde was granted bail a month ago after he appealed that the May 13 incident in which 17 people were killed |

The Mumbai police are contemplating to challenge the bail granted to Bhavesh Bhinde, 50, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case. Bhinde was granted bail a month ago after he appealed that the May 13 incident in which 17 people were killed was “an act of god” and that he had no role to play in it, rather becoming a victim of “political vendetta”.

Sources in the police said that a proposal to challenge the bail was sent to the law and judiciary department, which is expected to take a call in the next five days. Once approved, they will approach the Bombay high court.

In his bail plea, Bhinde said he joined the advertising firm on December 21, 2023, by which time the said hoarding was already erected and advertisements were being displayed thereon. He said, as a result, no fault, liability can be ascribed to him as he merely took over the management of the company from the date mentioned.

Further, he claimed that the hoarding collapsed not due to improper, faulty construction, but because of “force majeure” (act of god). Besides, it was argued that BMC had no jurisdiction over the land and the hoarding was constructed after obtaining permission from the Commissioner of Police (Railways). He had also cited Justice (retd) AV Nirgude, who opined that the land bearing survey would be classified as a land belonging to the railways, and that the BMC has no power to either regulate any advertisements or charge license fee on it.