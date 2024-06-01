 Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Aftermath: MHADA Demands BMC Action Against 57 Illegal Billboards
MHADA has asked the BMC to cancel the licenses of these billboards and pull them down within three days, or else the housing authority would recover the removal cost from the agencies concerned.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
MHDA, BMC |

The tragic incident of a giant billboard crashing on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar, killing 17 and injuring 75, has brought to light several illegalities while erecting hoardings in the city. 

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has sent a list of 57 billboards to the BMC that have been erected on their land by various advertising agencies without permission or stability certificates. The list includes digital billboards, flex hoardings and illuminated LED screens on buildings. 

After the Ghatkopar tragedy, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed that the hoarding size shouldn’t exceed 40X40 ft and said that a structural stability certificate is mandatory. Following the directive, the BMC has written to Government Railway Police and the railways to send the list of hoardings erected on their land, with oversized ones being either removed or made smaller.

