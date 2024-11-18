Ghatkopar East, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Parag Shah vs Rakhee Jadhav, Who Will Win?

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Ghatkopar East constituency | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT). Ghatkopar East Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Ghatkopar East assembly constituency falls in Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency.

Ghatkopar East constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 170, falls in Mumbai Suburban District. Ghatkopar East, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Parag Shah of the BJP. He is contesting this time as well. Against him is Nationalist Congress Party's (Sharad Pawar) Rakhee Jadhav.

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Parag Shah defeated MNS' Satish Pawar by 53319 votes. Parag Shah got 73054 votes while Pawar got 19735 votes.

Ghatkopar East results in 2019 Maharashtra elections | Election Commission of India

Parag Shah is the incumbent MLA in Ghatkopar East constituency | FPJ

Before Parag Shah, the constituency was represented in Maharashtra assembly by Prakash Mehta (BJP).

As per latest numbers from Election Commission Ghatkopar East constituency has 2,49,539 voters.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling disposition in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.