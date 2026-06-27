Gharapuri Excavation Yields 2 Rare Copper Plates, Uncovers New Evidence Of Ancient Maritime Trade

ASI archaeologists display two rare copper plates unearthed during excavations at Gharapuri (Elephanta) Island | X - @VedveerArya3

Uran, June 27: Two historic and highly significant copper plates have been discovered during archaeological excavations at Morabander on Gharapuri (Elephanta) Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site near Mumbai, providing fresh evidence of maritime trade dating to the Chalukya and Traikutaka dynasties.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mumbai Circle, unearthed the plates during the 2025–26 excavation season. They were found inside one of two large storage jars near the remains of a warehouse-like structure.

Two new Copper plate Charters of Chālukyas of Navasarikas and the Traikutakas were found during the course of excavations at Elephant, Raigad district, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/PHzYnIWKjf — Vedveer Arya वेदवीर आर्यः 🇮🇳 (@VedveerArya3) June 27, 2026

Evidence Of Ancient Trade

Previous excavations at Morabander yielded Roman amphora fragments, West Asian torpedo jars, turquoise glazed ware, hatched sgraffito ware, stone anchors, iron fragments, imported pottery, coins and a stepped water reservoir, confirming the island formed part of an international trade network linked to distant countries in ancient times.

The first copper plate is linked to the Chalukyas of Navasarika (modern-day Navsari), who ruled parts of South Gujarat, North Konkan and the Nashik region during the seventh and eighth centuries. The royal seal bears the inscription "Shri Jayashrayah", and experts believe it dates to the reign of King Jayashraya Mangalarasa.

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Rare Traikutaka Inscription Found

The second copper plate belongs to Maharaja Indrasena of the Traikutaka dynasty, which ruled Aparanta (North Konkan), Maharashtra, Khandesh and South Gujarat between the fourth and sixth centuries AD. It is considered historically extremely rare.

Together, the two copper plates illuminate nearly 300 years of western Indian history and strengthen evidence that Gharapuri served as an important maritime trading centre connecting western India with overseas commercial networks. The discovery also enriches the understanding of early coastal commerce and regional political history.

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