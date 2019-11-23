German team visits MMRDA, discusses city projects

Mumbai: German delegates from the Federal Ministry for Economic Corporation and Development and its director for Middle-East Asia visited the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to take stock of the authority’s ongoing infrastructure projects.

Currently, MMRDA is undertaking 14 Metro line projects which will have a network of 337 kilometres. Besides this, it is also undertaking projects of the 22-km Mumbai Trans-Harbour sea link between Sewri and Nhava Sheva, the Multi-modal corridor, Integrated Ticketing System and International Financial Service Centre.

According to MMRDA, the Department of Economic Affairs and the Union Ministry of Finance have approved funding for the Metro Line 4 and 4A through KFW Development Bank, Germany. As such, KFW representatives were also part of the delegation.

During the meeting, Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajeev gave details about the infrastructure projects and how it will change the face of Mumbai. Furthermore, once these projects are completed and opened for public use, commuters will have hassle-free travel experience.

Besides this, the commissioner also discussed the challenges related to climate change, such as the rising sea level being faced by the authority while working on these projects.

Dr Claudia Warning, Director General (Bilateral Cooperation), Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, appreciated MMRDA for its work.