Gazebo Shopping Centre shooting: Mumbai Crime Branch arrests one, bike used in firing recovered

The firing was done with the motive of extortion by scaring hawkers in Bandra. Search is on for the three others.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

On Tuesday, Unit 9 of Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a man named Sharik Sheikh in connection with a firing reported in Khar Police Station area on Thursday, August 11.

The scooty used in the firing has also been recovered. The firing was done with the motive of extortion by scaring hawkers in Bandra. Search is on for the three others.

