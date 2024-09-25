Gargai Dam Project: BMC Secures 488 Hectares For Forest Rehabilitation, Seeks Additional 171 Hectares From Private Owners

BMC | File pic

The state government has approved 488 hectares of land in Chandrapur for forest rehabilitation related to the ambitious Gargai Dam project. However, the BMC still needs an additional 171 hectares to meet the compensation requirements for the forest. To address this shortfall, the civic body will now acquire land from a private owner. The Dam Project is expected to add approximately 440 million liters per day (MLD) to the city's daily water supply.

The BMC recently completed a fresh survey of trees within the Tansa Sanctuary, situated 84 km northwest of Mumbai in the Palghar district, which will be submerged under the proposed Gargai Dam project. According to the modified plan, the dam will impact a total of 814 hectares of land, including 557 hectares of forest land. As per the forest department, the BMC is required to compensate for 659 hectares of forest land. So, the civic authorities are now working on acquiring required land from private owners, confirmed a civic official.

Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), stated, "We completed a survey of 488 hectares of land in Chandrapur last week. The process of rehabilitating 619 families affected by the project has begun. The Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra has agreed to provide us with 400 hectares of land near Wada Manor Road." Meanwhile, the BMC plans to connect the Gargai Dam to the Modak Sagar Dam via a water tunnel. Water will be released from Modak Sagar, eliminating the need for the BMC to develop a new water network for the Gargai Dam.

The city currently requires over 4,500 MLD of water, while the BMC provides 3,900 MLD. The Gargai Dam project has gained momentum after the BMC received no responses from bidders for the desalination project. Originally proposed in 2012, the estimated cost of the Gargai Dam project was Rs 1,820 crores. By 2020, this estimate had risen to Rs 3,100 crores.