Gareeb Nagar Demolition Violence: Mumbai Police Files FIR Against 10 For Stone-Pelting During Anti-Encroachment Drive | file pic

Mumbai: The FIR filed by the Nirmal Nagar Police in connection with the stone-pelting incident in Bandra East on Wednesday names a total of 10 accused for allegedly attempting to murder and several other offences.

The police have invoked Sections 61(2), 109, 121(1), 121(2), 132, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 191(3), and 146 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, on May 21.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shaikh, Zakir Abbasi, Mohammad Ansari, Salauddin Shaikh, Rahim Khan, Mohammad Furkhan, Nazim Mohammad, Mohammad Ahmed, Israr Khan, Mophin Khan, and others.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Western Railway’s massive anti-encroachment drive in Bandra East’s Gareeb Nagar area turned tense on Wednesday evening after locals allegedly pelted stones at police personnel and railway officials during the demolition of illegal structures built on railway land.

The violence reportedly broke out during the demolition of a prayer structure, forcing the Mumbai Police to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Railway officials said nearly 60 per cent of the demolition work has been completed so far.