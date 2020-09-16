Gang who buys bikes after producing bogus documents held

Mumbai: The city crime branch unit 9 has arrested two men for allegedly buying bikes after producing bogus documents. The bikes were later sold in the market for a cheaper rate. According to the crime branch, the gang have so far taken over 50 bikes from certain showroom in South Mumbai, 13 of them have been recovered so far.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from crime branch unit 9 laid a trap at Mahim and took Fukran Ahmed Shaikh, 31, into their custody who had come to sell a bike. With the help of Shaikh police nabbed his other accomplice, Rafiq Waqar Shaikh, 31. After the initial interrogation, an offence under the Indian Penal Code sections of cheating and forgery was registered against the two at Mahim police station and crime branch unit 9 took over the investigation.

During the investigation, it has been revealed that the accused apply for bike loan for which they produce fake Adhaar card, Pan card and other bogus bank documents. After the loan was passed, the bikes were procured after giving mere down payment. These bikes were later sold in the market for a cheaper rate.

Most of the bikes were taken from three showrooms in Saat Rasta, Mahim and Grant Road. The showroom executives and banks loan agents are also part of the racket, qwe will arrest them as well once their involvement surfaced, said an officer from crime branch.