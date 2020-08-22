Ganeshotsav in Mumbai: BMC releases map marking locations of immersion sites

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ganeshotsav 2020 got off to a quiet start. This year, many pandals have opted out of holding their usual massive celebrations, choosing instead to livestream the ceremonies or to hold other events such as blood donation drives.

In order to ensure social distancing, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had also built several artificial ponds and tanks in strategic locations. This is expected to reduce the crowd that usually throngs the immersion sites. There are still several containment zones in the city, and these areas have additional restrictions, not being allowed to go out, even for immersion.

For these areas, officials will collect the idols for immersion. And to make this more convenient, the BMC has uploaded a responsive map of the city, marking the locations where devotees can handover their Ganesh idols to the BMC team for immersions.

The map (which we've shared screenshots of below) show the locations of natural, artificial ponds and off-sites where the idols can be handed over. Locals are urged to choose the site closest to them.

Check out the full map here:

http://stopcoronavirus.mcgm.gov.in/ganesh-visarjan-locations