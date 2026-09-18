 Ganeshotsav 2026: Western Railway To Run 12 Extra Locals Between Churchgate-Virar For Ganpati Immersion On September 25-26; Check Details
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Ganeshotsav 2026: Western Railway To Run 12 Extra Locals Between Churchgate-Virar For Ganpati Immersion On September 25-26; Check Details

Western Railway will run 12 extra local services between Churchgate and Virar during the night of September 25-26 to manage the Ganpati immersion rush. Additional booking counters will be arranged at Charni Road, while temporary changes to train halts and operations will be implemented to regulate passenger movement and ensure safety.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Friday, September 18, 2026, 12:04 AM IST
Ganeshotsav 2026: Western Railway To Run 12 Extra Locals Between Churchgate-Virar For Ganpati Immersion On September 25-26; Check Details
Additional suburban services and crowd-control measures will be deployed across the Western Railway network during Anant Chaturdashi | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: Western Railway will run six pairs of additional suburban services during the night of September 25-26 to handle the expected rush of passengers returning after Ganpati immersion on Anant Chaturdashi.

The 12 special services, numbered SPL-1 to SPL-12, will operate between Churchgate and Virar, halting at all stations. The down services from Churchgate will run between 1.15 am and 3.45 am, while the corresponding up services from Virar will operate between 12.15 am and 3 am. The services are expected to provide an additional travel option for devotees and commuters during the late-night immersion period.

Temporary Changes At Charni Road

Western Railway also made temporary changes to train operations at Charni Road on September 25. As many as 37 fast up trains running between 5 pm and 8.30 pm will be given halts at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate to manage the anticipated crowd. However, three 15-car services will continue to skip Grant Road, Charni Road and Marine Lines as suitable 15-car platforms are not available.

On the up local line, 101 services will not halt at Platform 2 at Charni Road between 5 pm and 11.30 pm. The temporary arrangement has been made as a safety measure and to regulate the movement of devotees around the station.

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Western Railway is also planning additional temporary booking counters at Charni Road to manage the rush and help passengers buy tickets without crowding the existing counters.

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