Ganeshotsav 2026: 'Large Artificial Ganesh Immersion Pond To Be Built At August Kranti Maidan,' Says Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has directed the BMC to build a large artificial immersion pond at August Kranti Maidan as part of expanded Ganeshotsav preparations in Malabar Hill | File Photo

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to construct a large and spacious artificial immersion pond at August Kranti Maidan in the Malabar Hill Assembly constituency to facilitate the immersion of large Ganesh idols during the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

Lodha issued the directions at a coordination meeting with Ganeshotsav mandals from the Malabar Hill constituency held at the BMC's D Ward office at Nana Chowk on Tuesday.

More than 70 office-bearers of Ganesh mandals and representatives of coordination committees attended the meeting, along with officials from the BMC, Mumbai Police, Traffic Police, Fire Brigade, BEST, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and other agencies.

आगामी गणेशोत्सवाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर आज नाना चौक येथील BMC डी विभाग सभागृहात गणेशोत्सव मंडळे व विविध प्रशासकीय विभागांच्या अधिकाऱ्यांसोबत संयुक्त समन्वय बैठक घेतली.



सार्वजनिक गणेशोत्सव मंडळांच्या माध्यमातून सामाजिक विषयांवर जनजागृती करण्याची परंपरा राहिली आहे. यंदा मा. मुख्यमंत्री… pic.twitter.com/ecqC1vchpm — Mangal Prabhat Lodha (@MPLodha) August 11, 2026

Single-Window System Proposed

Lodha directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination and establish a single-window system through which Ganesh mandals can obtain permissions from the BMC, police and traffic authorities. He said coordinated arrangements should be made to ensure that devotees and citizens do not face inconvenience during the 10-day festival.

Several Ganesh mandals have demanded permission to immerse idols in the sea or at Banganga, and the issue is currently before the court. Lodha said the demand reflected the sentiments of devotees who wish to give Lord Ganesha a grand farewell. While efforts would be made to respect these sentiments, he suggested that the BMC explore large-scale artificial immersion facilities as an alternative.

He specifically directed the civic body to construct a spacious artificial immersion pond with a height of five to six feet at August Kranti Maidan and inspect other possible locations for similar facilities.

Facilities For Devotees Planned

The minister also directed the BMC to make arrangements for food and drinking water for devotees visiting Khetwadi from different parts of the country during Ganeshotsav.

He asked the civic body to deploy a garbage-collection vehicle twice a day at Girgaon Chowpatty for timely collection of Nirmalya. Idols immersed in the sea should be removed immediately after immersion to minimise environmental damage, he said.

For the safety of devotees, the number of lifeguards at Girgaon Chowpatty and along the seashore will be increased as required. Arrangements will also be made to allow two to three people at the site for the immersion of Shadu clay idols. A WhatsApp group will be created to provide Ganesh mandals with timely information about high and low tides.

Road Repairs And Awareness Drive

Lodha also ordered immediate repair of potholes along Ganesh procession routes, trimming of dangerous tree branches and removal of unnecessary cable wires from roads.

'No Parking' boards will be installed at required locations, while Ganesh mandals urged the Traffic Police to avoid punitive action against vehicles parked within mandal premises during the festival.

He further called upon Ganesh mandals to use this year's decorations, tableaux and cultural programmes to spread awareness about the ongoing 'Drug-Free Mumbai' campaign.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the campaign should be taken to society through the traditional platform of public Ganeshotsav, Lodha said.

The minister also directed the BMC to undertake regular spraying in Khetwadi's Lanes 1 to 14, where waterlogging during the monsoon could lead to mosquito breeding and increase the risk of diseases such as dengue and malaria.

He also called for an adequate power supply during the night, after mandals reported frequent power outages, and directed the BMC and BEST to illuminate major junctions and undertake decorative lighting in the constituency.

Also Watch:

BMC Steps Up Preparations

The BMC's D Ward has already begun preparations at Girgaon Chowpatty. Officials said 1,194 plates would be installed in the sand to prevent vehicles from getting stuck.

CCTV cameras and a police watchtower will also be installed for security and crowd monitoring. The BMC will additionally set up 13 artificial immersion ponds at Girgaon Chowpatty to facilitate smooth idol immersion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/