Ganeshotsav 2022: BMC’s special drive for smooth ride for Ganesha in Mumbai |

Mumbai: With the Ganeshotsav is just three days away, the BMC officials are on their toes to fill potholes in the city. A special drive has been taken up by the civic team to fill the craters with rapid hardening concrete.

The material dries up in six hours, hence the road can be open for traffic within a day, claims the civic official. The 11-day Ganeshotsav festival will be celebrated in the city from August 31. But the heavy rainfall in this month brought back the pothole menace.

So, the Ganesh mandals, in a recent meeting headed by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, requested to fill all the potholes on the procession and immersionroutes before the festival.

"Looking at the roads with potholes, we are worried about our Ganesh idols. The BMC has assured us that they will fill all the potholes on time", said Naresh Dahibavkar, president of Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti.

Considering the request, the BMC has taken a special drive to fill the potholes. Additional municipal commissioner P Velarasu took a review by visiting the spots on Saturday.

The civic officials team visited roads in R-Central (Borivali), P-North (Malad), P-South (Goregaon), K-West (Andheri west) and H-East (Khar, Santacruz). "For smooth functioning of traffic during the Ganeshotsav, all the potholes are filled by rapid hardening concrete method", said Velarasu.

Last month, the BMC has experimented with four types of pothole filling technologies on Anik-Wadala Road. One of themwasrapid hardening concrete which has qualified the civic test. "It is a method of filling large cracks on roads by pouring the concrete solution into the gaps. It takes six hours to dry the material and costs Rs 23,000 per cubic metre," said the civic official.