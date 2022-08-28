Ganeshotsav 2022: Bappa takes up cudgels for lok kala, communities

Pimpleshwar Mitra Mandal in Walkeshwar, which is celebrating 25 years of its existence | File

Mumbai: For all the lok kalakars (folk artists) and communities who suffered hardships due to Covid restrictions, Pimpleshwarcha Bappa is here to get your imprint back into your minds.

Pimpleshwar Mitra Mandal in Walkeshwar, which is celebrating 25 years of its existence, has Bappa in varied gears sporting lok kalas and communities of Maharashtra.

"This is the first year we are celebrating Ganpati in an eco-friendly manner since our existence. All our idols including the main one are eco-friendly. Earlier we would get POP idols. During Covid restrictions, we saw many Lokkalakars and communities suffer. That is when we thought we would talk about them. Ganpati festival is the best time to talk about someone," said Bipin Kokate, secretary of Pimpleshwar Mitra Mandal.

A total of 25 idols are in the mandal of which 24 sport dresses that relate to the Lokkalakars and communities.

The folk arts and communities that are covered include Vasudeo, Warkari, Kirtan, Shahir, Lezhim, Bahurupi, Gondhali, Leather Puppet, Warli, Adivasi, Chapai, Sharafa, Kadkadlakshmi, Koli, Jhadipatti, Kadsutri, Dabelbari, Vadyamurli, Potraj, Pinguda, Bhajan, Lavni, Bhangadigoor and Tamasha.

These are from various places from Maharashtra including Mumbai, Kolhapur, Baramati, Pandharpur among others.

Sumeet Patil, art director and an awardee by the President of India, is the man behind the idea.

"I have been talking about folk artists for a long time. Last year during restrictions, the idea hit me. I have travelled extensively to make these Ganapatis look like the Lokkalakars they resemble. All are made of eco-friendly materials like cloth, cotton, cardboard. No plastic or thermocol was used," said Patil.

The mandal plans to get even the Lokkalakars to visit the Ganpati during its 11 day stay.

"Our Ganapati has always been for 11 days. This year we will also have games and a health camp. Around 300 women can benefit from it," said Kokate.

After the 11 days, the main idol made of paper will be immersed while the two feet 24 Ganpatis will be part of the studio.