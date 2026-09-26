Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Exact Moment Of Lalbaugcha Raja’s Immersion In The Arabian Sea, Mumbai Says 'Pudcha Varshi Lavkar Ya' | VIDEO

Lalbaugcha Raja/YT

Lalbaugcha Raja was immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaon Chowpatty on Saturday around 10:45 am marking the culmination of the iconic Ganpati mandal’s grand visarjan procession.

The idol reached Girgaon Chowpatty around 8 am after an overnight procession through Mumbai, with thousands of devotees gathered along the shoreline for a final darshan.

As Bappa was taken into the sea for the immersion, chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Ya” echoed across the packed beachfront, bringing the 2026 Lalbaugcha Raja festivities to a close.

Over 25,000 Idols Immersed On 11th Day

Meanwhile, Mumbai's civic authorities reported that 25,513 Ganesh idols were immersed during the 11th day of Ganeshotsav up to midnight.

Of these, 2,398 were public Ganesh idols, while 22,565 were household idols. A total of 550 Gauri idols were also immersed.

Authorities said no untoward incident was reported during the immersion process.