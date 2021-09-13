Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here's how BMC is using nirmalya from various Ganesha immersion spots

The (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) BMC has collected around 4.1 tonnes of nirmalya from various immersion spots including artificial ponds in G-North Ward which comprises Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi.

Moreover, around 5.5 tonnes of waste was collected from Dadar flower market and station area.

The waste, after being segregated is taken to a composting plant at Dharavi, BMC assistant municipal commissioner of G-North Ward announced via Twitter.

In the face of strong demand from Ganesh mandals to allow visarjan in natural water bodies, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is standing firm, prioritising COVID-19 safety protocol. Aiming at preventing crowds during immersion, the BMC has said that no processions will be allowed and mandals must deposit idols at collection points assigned by ward offices.

The organisers had asked the state government and the BMC to allow 10 members from each mandal for visarjan. But just like it did last year, the BMC has banned welcome as well as visarjan processions in the wake of the pandemic.

Amid the galloping COVID-19 cases and possibility of a third wave, the Mumbai Police imposed orders under Criminal Procedure Code section 144 prohibiting assembly of five or more persons during the Ganesh festival between September 10 to 19.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure empowers the authorities to issue prohibitory orders for preventive purposes. The order will be applicable in the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya referred to the directives of the home department as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Any person violating the orders would face action under IPC section 188 (disobeying order lawfully promulgated by public servant) and other relevant laws, it said.

FPJ Photo

FPJ Photo

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:02 PM IST