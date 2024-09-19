 Gallery FPH: Ongoing Exhibition Displays 'Introspective' Paintings On Womanhood; Details Inside
Gallery FPH: Ongoing Exhibition Displays 'Introspective' Paintings On Womanhood; Details Inside

The artist is a graduate of Sir J.J. School of Art, who often engages in narrative style of art allowing viewers to engage deeply with her work.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
'Introspective' Paintings On Womanhood | Instagram/esthetics_06

Art lovers in Mumbai would be aware that the Free Press House provides an opportunity to artists to showcase their works in Gallery FPH on a fortnightly basis. After witnessing a series of artists displaying their creations revolving around various themes, from Gods to aquatic life, the gallery which is located at Nariman Point has welcomed another artist.

In a solo show of artworks, Gallery FPH has exhibited the paintings of a Maharashtra-based artist named Shetall Mahajan. The exhibition is titled "Introspective" and is being carried out from September 16th to 30th, 2024. The paintings put out here narrate the life of a woman in an artistic way.

Art theme "Womanhood"

"Art is specially a process to seeing myself, and to seeing a woman in many things," Shetall notes while reflecting on her recent works that bring out theme of "Womanhood" on canvases.

Paintings On Womanhood by Shetall Mahajan

Paintings On Womanhood by Shetall Mahajan | Clicked by Swarna Srikanth

Describing more about the theme, the artist says, "Life revolves and is woven through a woman. She is the nourishing power of entire universe, our Indian tradition, our society, our values. Everything is built around woman's emotional and practical well being. As a woman who paints, I am trying to bring out the feelings, emotions, thoughts, journey, roles, and the many experiences we women go in my artworks."

Notably, Gallery FPH provides a platform for achieving artists to showcase their talents and seek acknowledgement from art collectors and admirers. This particular art exhibition by Shetall would run up to September 30, 2024.

