Gallery FPH: Ongoing Exhibition Displays 'Introspective' Paintings On Womanhood; Details Inside

'Introspective' Paintings On Womanhood | Instagram/esthetics_06

Art lovers in Mumbai would be aware that the Free Press House provides an opportunity to artists to showcase their works in Gallery FPH on a fortnightly basis. After witnessing a series of artists displaying their creations revolving around various themes, from Gods to aquatic life, the gallery which is located at Nariman Point has welcomed another artist.

In a solo show of artworks, Gallery FPH has exhibited the paintings of a Maharashtra-based artist named Shetall Mahajan. The exhibition is titled "Introspective" and is being carried out from September 16th to 30th, 2024. The paintings put out here narrate the life of a woman in an artistic way.

Art theme "Womanhood"

"Art is specially a process to seeing myself, and to seeing a woman in many things," Shetall notes while reflecting on her recent works that bring out theme of "Womanhood" on canvases.

Paintings On Womanhood by Shetall Mahajan | Clicked by Swarna Srikanth

Describing more about the theme, the artist says, "Life revolves and is woven through a woman. She is the nourishing power of entire universe, our Indian tradition, our society, our values. Everything is built around woman's emotional and practical well being. As a woman who paints, I am trying to bring out the feelings, emotions, thoughts, journey, roles, and the many experiences we women go in my artworks."

Notably, Gallery FPH provides a platform for achieving artists to showcase their talents and seek acknowledgement from art collectors and admirers. This particular art exhibition by Shetall would run up to September 30, 2024.