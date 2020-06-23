Coronavirus in Mumbai: G-South ward officials find innovative ways to fight COVID-19

Mumbai: Coronavirus has not just engaged all officials of different government agencies to take care of health care needs but at the same time also emphasised on introducing innovative measures to contain the spread of the virus.

In one such move, the G -South ward, which has plush areas of South Mumbai (SoBo) like Lower Parel, Elphinstone, Prabhadevi, Worli among a few, has installed foot-operated devices that can be used while taking a lift, using washbasins, toilet flush besides covering the employees cabin with transparent acrylic shield in a bid to protect staffers and frontline warriors from getting in direct contact with the infected individuals in its office, said Sharad Ughade, G South ward assistant municipal commissioner.

He informed, "The innovative technology has been introduced by our own civic department engineers. After coronavirus, we usually conduct a brainstorming session with the team members wherein we discuss on various ideas and measures to be implemented and that's how the automatic operated devices or those which can be run by merely touching feet installed in the ward office. Moreover, it is a low-cost solution."

Meanwhile, he asserted that apart from working for the citizens they are also taking care of their employees. Reportedly, G-South ward had installed automatic sanitsation technology in pay and use public toilets.

Interestingly, due to innovative measures introduced, this ward which was ranked first in the COVID-19 positive cases as compared to other wards, as of now has 1,091 active cases. While as per the data released by the BMC of June 22, K -East civic ward which comprises areas of Andheri East, Vile Parle, Jogeshwari is having the highest number of COVID positive cases. The ward has 2,509 active cases as of now.