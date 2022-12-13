G-20 Summit in Mumbai: Traffic cops issue diversions in Santacruz

Traffic congestion/ Representative Image | Vibhav Birwatkar/ FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday, December 13, announced a new set of restrictions that began on the intervening night of December 11 and December 12 and will be in place until December 16 4 pm as the members of G-20 summit are in the city.

The restrictions have been levied around Grand Hyatt Hotel in Santacruz area where the delegation members are currently residing and the meetings will be happening.

The traffic police in the notification wrote, "As the Arrival and Departure, Residence & Meeting Place of Honorable Members of 'G-20 SUMMIT' is at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Kalina, Santacruz (E), Mumbai under jurisdiction of Vakola Traffic Division, to facilitate smooth movement of traffic and to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, there will be temporary restrictions for vehicular traffic for following routes from December 12 at 0.01 to December 16 at 4 pm."

The traffic cops in their notification said that there will be "No Entry" and "No Parking" for all vehicles except Emergency service vehicles coming from:

Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line toward Grand Hyatt.

No vehicle can go toward the hotel which comes from the old CST road..

From Patuck College Junction to the Grand Hyatt Road (ChhatrapatiShivaji Nagar Road) towards Hotel Grand Hyatt.

The cops have however suggested alternative routes and here are those: