FYJC second merit list: Over 76,231 students allotted seats

Over 76,231 students out of more than 1.58 lakh applicants have been allotted seats in the second merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission which was declared online on Saturday. Junior colleges state the cut-offs have risen as this was the first list without any reservation for Maratha quota after the state government removed the SEBC category and informed students to apply under open category.

Out of a total of 76,231, around 7,433 students were allotted seats for Arts, 46,600 for Commerce, 21,588 for Science and 610 under vocational HSVC (MCVC) streams in junior colleges in the Mumbai region. According to the state school education department, a total of 1,58,810 students applied for 1,47,033 vacant seats in the second merit round, out of which 76,231 students were allotted seats.

The cut-offs stood at 94 per cent at HR College, Churchgate, 95.2 per cent at NM College, Vile Parle and 94.2 per cent at RA Podar College, Matunga for FYJC Commerce stream. At St Xavier's College, Fort, the cut-off stood at 94.60 per cent for Arts and 90.40 per cent for Science (general) programme. While at Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga the cut-offs stood at 94.8 per cent for Science and 94.2 for Arts stream in the second merit list for FYJC admission.

This was the first list after the state school education department resumed the FYJC admission online process from November 26. The state announced the admission process which was suspended midway would proceed without the 12 per cent seat reservation of seats for the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) or the Maratha quota. Following which, students had to shift their application from SEBC to open category in order to be allotted seats in the second merit round.

Junior colleges said the cut-offs were high in the second merit round for the open category. The principal of a South Mumbai college said, "We do not know for sure if the shift from SEBC to open category affected the cut-offs but we definitely witnessed an increase in the number of applicants in the second list." While a professor of a Bandra college said, "We did not have many vacant seats left so the cut-offs are high."

Students who have been allotted seats through https://11thadmission.org.in/ can secure admissions via online mode in respective junior colleges from 11.30 am on December 5 till 5 pm on December 9, 2020.