 Full Circle Launches Navi Mumbai Cloth Waste Drive To Boost Textile Recycling And Support Rural Livelihoods
Full Circle has launched a cloth waste collection drive across Navi Mumbai in partnership with a textile recycling plant. The initiative offers doorstep pickup of old fabrics for recycling and upcycling by rural women artisans, promoting sustainable waste management, livelihood creation, and responsible textile disposal among citizens.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
In a step towards sustainable waste management and livelihood support, a cloth waste collection drive across Navi Mumbai by a organisation named Full Circle .

Navi Mumbai: In a step towards sustainable waste management and livelihood support, a cloth waste collection drive across Navi Mumbai by a organisation named Full Circle .

The initiative is done in partnership with a textile recycling plant.

Doorstep Pickup

The initiative allows citizens to dispose of old clothes, fabric scraps, and other textile waste, regardless of size or condition. Interested residents can register by sharing their address via direct message, after which a doorstep pickup is scheduled within a week. Participants are required to leave the packed cloth waste at their society gate on the scheduled day, from where it is collected by a recycling truck.

“All kinds of cloth waste, whether wearable or not, can be handed over through this drive. Our aim is to make textile recycling easy and accessible for citizens,” said Full Circle founders Moiz and Tasneem Tankiwala.

Founders’ Statement

According to the organisers, the collected fabric will be recycled or upcycled into new products by rural women and artisans. “This initiative is not just about waste management. It is also about creating sustainable livelihoods and empowering women through skill-based work,” the founders said.

Appealing for public participation, they added, “We urge citizens to come forward and contribute their cloth waste responsibly. A small effort from each household can make a big impact on the environment.”

Positive Response

The drive has received an encouraging response from environmentally conscious residents, and the organisers expressed hope that it will promote responsible textile disposal practices and greater awareness about recycling across Navi Mumbai.

