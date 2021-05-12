Fuel rates controlled before polls, but raised later: Maha minister Jayant Patil

Mumbai: Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday hit out at the Centre over fuel price hike, claiming the rates of petrol and diesel are controlled ahead of elections, but increased after polls get over.

Patil, who is also the state NCP chief, asked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to throw light on what planning is this.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each on Wednesday, the third increase this week, propelling the petrol price to cross the Rs 100 per litre-mark in various cities, including Bhopal and Indore.

The petrol and diesel prices are now at record high across the country, as per the price notification of state- owned fuel retailers.