Fuel prices hiked for 12th consecutive day; petrol at Rs 97 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices maintained their northward rally on Saturday, the 12th consecutive day, when the fuels' retail prices were hiked across the country.

According to ANI, petrol price was increased by 39 paise, while diesel was hiked by 37 paise in Delhi.

With this increase, petrol is now priced at Rs 90.58 per litre and diesel at Rs Rs 80.97 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol price rose to Rs 97 per litre, and diesel was priced at Rs 88.60 per litre.

The petrol price in Kolkata was hiked to Rs 91.78 from Rs 91.41 per litre, while the diesel rate was raised to Rs 84.56 from Rs 84.19 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is retailing at Rs 92.59 a litre, while diesel price peaked at Rs 85.98 a litre.