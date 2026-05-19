Fuel Price Hike Pushes Up Vegetable & Fruit Prices Across Mumbai; Vendors & Residents Express Woes - VIDEO

Mumbai: The recent hike in petrol and diesel has started affecting household budgets in Mumbai, with vegetable and fruit prices increasing across city markets. Vendors at Mumbai's Crawford Market said that the rising transportation costs and disruptions in imports due to the West Asia crisis are adding pressure on both traders and consumers. According to the latest price hike, the petrol prices in Mumbai have climbed by 91 paise to Rs 107.59 per litre, while diesel has become costlier by 94 paise and is now retailing at Rs 94.08 per litre.

Vendors Express Woes

While speaking to FPJ, vendors said that while prices have not risen sharply yet, they are expected to increase further in the coming days if fuel costs continue to rise, and said, " If the transport costs increase, then obviously the prices will increase." Fruit sellers also pointed to supply shortages and higher freight charges as reasons behind the price hike.

A fruit vendor selling lichee said that the price, which was supposed to be sold at Rs 250, is being sold up to Rs 350. "Customers also have a lot of problems. Because of the rise in prices, there are no customers." Further adding, he said, "There is a loss. We are not able to earn properly anymore. This is the biggest problem we are facing right now." Some fruit vendors also said that prices of pomegranates and avocados have become expensive.

A mango fruit seller said that ongoing supply disruptions and rising transportation costs are directly impacting mango prices in local markets. According to vendors, the mangoes are exported from Vashi, but have now become expensive due to the transportation cost. "The goods have become short, and the price has also increased," the vendor said.

'Lost Almost Rs 1 Crore This Year', says Market Association President

Anil Karale, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market Association President, said, freight charges have surged to nearly Rs 170 per Kg, making logistics increasingly expensive. He added that flight operations have become highly unpredictable, with multiple cancellations disrupting supply chains.

"We have lost almost Rs 1 crore this year because of the war," Karale said. He further added, "Flight schedules are not proper, and cancellations are affecting our perishable goods business heavily."

He further explained about the retail market and said, "Due to the fuel and diesel price hike, it is very difficult to compete with the Indian market as well as the foreign market. The cost has almost increased by 20 per cent. And we are getting the profit of only 10-15 per cent. So, this year the business is only for the break-even purpose." Speaking of the increase in mango prices, he explained that most mangoes arrive in Mumbai from the Konkan region, but prices have remained high across markets this year, affecting both retailers and buyers.

'Very Difficult For Middle Class People'

Residents in Mumbai said that the rising prices of vegetables and fruits are severely affecting household budgets, forcing many to cut down on basic consumption. Vegetable prices have increased. Fruit prices have increased. So, what will we eat?" said a resident, expressing concern over the rising cost of essentials.

A resident also spoke about the impact of the rising prices on the daily wage workers in the city and said, "People who earn their livelihood on the footpath or through daily work are already struggling. How will they survive with these prices?"

One resident also pointed out that their food habits have changed due to the rise in prices. "Earlier, we used to purchase around 2 kg of fruits a day. Now we can only afford half a kg." "We have to eat whatever we can manage daily. If we don't eat properly, we will fall sick. Food is not something we can avoid."