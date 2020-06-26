Fuel price hike: Maha Minister Jitendra Awhad lashes out at B-town over old tweets, asks them to speak up now

After questioning the silence of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on increasing fuel prices, NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad today lashed out at Amitabh Bachchan over the same issue.

Amitabh Bachchan, in 2011, has tweeted a joke targeting the fuel price hike during the UPA regime.

After the current hike in fuel prices, the leader noticed the old tweet by Big B and targeted him on Twitter. Awhad wrote, "Have u not refilled Ur fuel on petrol pump or u dnt look at the bill." The minister also asked the actor to speak up against the current fuel hike.

Check out his tweet here: