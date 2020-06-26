Fuel price hike: Maha Minister Jitendra Awhad lashes out at B-town over old tweets, asks them to speak up now

After questioning the silence of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on increasing fuel prices, NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad today lashed out at Amitabh Bachchan over the same issue.
Amitabh Bachchan, in 2011, has tweeted a joke targeting the fuel price hike during the UPA regime.
After the current hike in fuel prices, the leader noticed the old tweet by Big B and targeted him on Twitter. Awhad wrote, "Have u not refilled Ur fuel on petrol pump or u dnt look at the bill." The minister also asked the actor to speak up against the current fuel hike.
Yesterday Awhad also picked up actor Akshay Kumar's old tweet about fuel hike in 2011 and criticised the actor for not speaking up against the current fuel price hike.
"Couldn't even get to my house at nite for all of Mumbai was queuing up for petrol before the prices rocketed again," reads the old tweet by Akshay Kumar.
Awhad replied to the tweet by Kumar and wrote, "R u not active on Twitter... Have u stopped using cars…Dnt u read newspaper....@akshaykumar....There has been a steep #PetrolDieselPriceHike just for Ur information"
Meanwhile, the petrol price in the national capital on Friday crossed Rs 80 per litre mark, for the first time in more than two years, as oil companies continue to raise petrol and diesel prices in line with costs.
Oil companies hiked petrol price by 21 paise per litre and diesel by 17 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.
Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.13 per litre from Rs 79.92 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.19 a litre from Rs 80.02.
Rates have been increased across the country but the final retail selling price differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.
In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 86.91 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.51.
Petrol price has crossed Rs 80-mark for the first time in more than two years, while the diesel rate is at an all-time high. Petrol had last crossed Rs 80 mark in September 2018.
While the diesel price has been hiked for the 20th straight day, petrol price has been raised on 19 occasions in less than three weeks.
The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to Rs 8.87 for petrol and Rs 10.8 in diesel.
