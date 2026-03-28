From Vada Pav To Women's World Cup; WIAA Launches Rally To The Valley 2026 From Mumbai To Karjat - WATCH

Mumbai: The Women's Rally to the Valley 2026, organised by the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA), kicked off from Mumbai today, March 28. The rally, which started in Mumbai's National Sports Club of India, will end in Karjat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals shared by the news agency IANS showed creatively decorated cars reflecting various themes. Some cars featured Mumbai's iconic vada pav with slogans like "Aamchi Mumbai, Aamchi Shakti, Driving Change, Steering Equality." Another car displayed the Women's World Cup trophy won in November 2025, while others carried fun and social messages, including a minion-themed car promoting peace with "No War, Only Banana."

Environmental and nostalgic themes were also seen, with cars decorated to save trees or featuring popular 1990s cartoons like the Powerpuff Girls.

While speaking to IANS, one participant said, "Like every year, the main theme is women's empowerment. How do women want empowerment? First, I think we should get equal pay, if both men and women are working at the same level, then we should get equal pay. Second, is mental peace. A female's body is very complex. By being given the tag of "superwoman," a woman is expected to handle corporate work, household chores, and even take care of a baby, we are expected to do it all. We will get mental peace only when there is an equal sharing of responsibilities between males and females.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

All You Need To Know About The Rally

According to the official website, this car rally supports the cause of "Women's safety" since this is an issue which needs urgent attention due to the number of growing attacks. The aim is to help women voice themselves to demand a safe city and create awareness amongst the citizens of India to build a protective society for women.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/