From Municipal School To Deputy CM: Eknath Shinde Inspires Thane Students With Message Of Determination | Video

Thane: Marking the commencement of the 2026-27 academic year, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde delivered an inspiring address at Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) School No. 23—the very institution where he studied as a child. Speaking at the Shala Praveshotsav (School Welcome Festival), Shinde drew from his personal journey to motivate students, emphasizing that humble beginnings cannot limit one’s potential.
The Deputy Chief Minister urged students attending municipal, Zilla Parishad, and government schools to reject any inferiority complex.
"Your background does not dictate your destiny; your grit and perseverance do," Shinde stated.
To inspire the audience, he cited global achievers who graduated from public schools, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and nuclear scientist Dr. Anil Kakodkar.
Key Directives and Educational Reforms
Shinde outlined the state’s progressive vision for public education through several key initiatives:
Infrastructure Commitments: Under the “Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala” initiative, the government guarantees zero funding shortages to ensure state-of-the-art facilities.
Administrative Accountability: Civic authorities have been ordered to conduct surprise inspections to audit school cleanliness, drinking water, and washroom hygiene.
Balanced Growth: Shinde cautioned against mobile phone addiction, encouraging a healthy balance between academics and outdoor sports.
Inclusive Pedagogy: Teachers were instructed to give equal attention to every student, from the front row to the last bench, fostering an environment where children feel free to ask questions.
Concluding his address, Shinde shared a poignant message: "If you wish to fly high, strengthen your wings; before you dream, awaken your vision."
The event was attended by Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpaleodkar, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, and other prominent local dignitaries.
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