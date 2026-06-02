Travelling from Mumbai To Goa Or Kerala? Check New Train Timings As Central Railway Announces Monsoon Schedule | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Central Railway has announced changes to the timetable of trains operating on the Konkan Railway route during the monsoon season. According to the official announcement, the schedules of several trains will be revised during this period. Changes have been made to the arrival and departure timings, which will remain in effect from June 15 to October 20.

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The affected trains include services between Mumbai and destinations such as Madgaon, Mangaluru, Karmali, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and others.

Check full List of 25 Trains Here

Train No. 22229 Mumbai CSMT–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will now arrive at 4:00 PM, instead of the earlier 1:10 PM.

Train No. 22230 Madgaon–CSMT Vande Bharat Express will depart from Madgaon at 12:20 PM, instead of the earlier 2:40 PM.

Train No. 22119 CSMT–Madgaon Tejas Express will arrive at 5:20 PM, instead of 3:00 PM.

Train No. 22120 Madgaon–CSMT Tejas Express will depart from Madgaon at 12:50 PM, instead of 3:35 PM.

Train No. 11099 LTT–Madgaon Express will arrive at 2:40 PM, instead of 11:55 AM.

Train No. 11100 Madgaon–LTT Express will depart at 11:30 AM, instead of 12:30 PM.

Train No. 12133 CSMT–Mangaluru Junction Express will arrive at 3:40 PM, instead of 1:27 PM.

Train No. 12134 Mangaluru Junction–CSMT Express will depart at 4:35 PM, instead of 2:00 PM.

Train No. 20111 – CSMT–Madgaon Express will arrive at 11.40 am instead of 9.45 am

Train No. 20112 – Madgaon–CSMT Express will depart at 6 pm instead of 7 pm.

Train No. 12051 – CSMT–Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express will arrive at 4.40 pm instead of 2.31 pm

Train No. 12052 – Madgaon–CSMT Jan Shatabdi Express will depart at 12 pm instead of 3.05 pm

Train No. 10103 – CSMT–Madgaon Mandovi Express will arrive at 9.55 pm, instead of 8.50 pm.

Train No. 10104 – Madgaon–CSMT Mandovi Express will depart at 8:30 am instead of 9.15 am