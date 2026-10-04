 From Gen Z To Balasaheb Loyalists, Diverse Crowd Of Nearly 5,000 Joins Thackeray Brothers’ Mumbai Morcha
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From Gen Z To Balasaheb Loyalists, Diverse Crowd Of Nearly 5,000 Joins Thackeray Brothers’ Mumbai Morcha

Nearly 5,000 supporters from Mumbai and across Maharashtra joined the Thackeray brothers’ Garjana Morcha in Mumbai. The rally saw participation from Gen Z, women and long-time Balasaheb Thackeray followers. Several protesters demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, citing concerns over voting rights and alleged vote theft.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, October 04, 2026, 07:45 PM IST
From Gen Z To Balasaheb Loyalists, Diverse Crowd Of Nearly 5,000 Joins Thackeray Brothers’ Mumbai Morcha
Manish Mandal (L), Saylee Belose (M) & Datta Satose (R) | Poonam Apraj

Mumbai: Nearly 5,000 supporters participated in the Thackeray brothers’ ‘Garjana Morcha’ in Mumbai on Sunday, with people arriving from different parts of the city as well as various districts across Maharashtra. Among the participants were several youngsters, including members of Gen Z, who were seen voicing their support for the Thackeray brothers.

One of the participants, Manish Mandal from Sion, wore a mask depicting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demanded his resignation. Speaking to the Free Press Journal (FPJ), Mandal said, “Gyanesh Kumar should be removed to protect the voting rights of people in the country.”

The march also witnessed significant participation by women. While Sundays are traditionally considered a day when families come together and women often prepare elaborate meals at home, Sayali Belose from Charkop chose to join the protest instead. She arrived at the venue with her husband at around 9 am to support the Thackeray brothers.

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Speaking to FPJ, Belose said, “Today is Sunday, and we usually spend the day with our family. However, my husband and I have come here since morning only to support the Thackeray brothers.”

The rally also saw participation from long-time supporters of the Thackeray family. Datta Satose from Parel, a staunch follower of Balasaheb Thackeray, joined the morcha.

Speaking to FPJ, Satose said, “Thackeray’s rallies in Maharashtra draw such huge crowds. Then where do those votes go? To stop this alleged vote theft and to protect the Constitution, we are demanding the immediate resignation of Gyanesh Kumar.” The participation of supporters from different age groups and parts of Maharashtra reflected the diverse support base present at the Garjana Morcha.

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