From free food and water to Wi-Fi codes, here's how Mumbai's CSMIA will be 'extending full support' to Indian evacuees from Ukraine

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the campaign to repatriate Indian nationals from the war-torn country has commenced as the first Air India flight, AIC-1944, from Bucharest in Romania carrying 219 Indian evacuees, is expected to arrive in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The Air India flight had departed from Mumbai at 3.38 am on Saturday and landed in Bucharest at around 10.45 am (IST). From Bucharest it departed for the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at around 1.55 pm (IST). According to a statement from CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport), the first flight with Indian evacuees from Ukraine is expected to arrive from Bucharest at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the CSMIA said it will be extending its full support to the evacuation of the stranded Indian nationals who are arriving in Mumbai.

The private airport operator said it has fenced in a special area at the facility for the arriving passengers to sit and will also provide them with free Wi-Fi codes, distribute food and water bottles.

They will also be provided with any guidance or medical assistance if required at the time of arrival, it said.

The airport has blocked a special corridor for the arriving passengers, CSMIA said, adding as per the guidelines laid down by the government, the Airport Health Organization (APHO) team at the facility will be conducting mandatory temperature checks.

Passengers would be required to produce either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of arrival. In case any passenger is not able to show any of the documents at the time of arrival, they will have to undergo RT-PCR testing at the airport, where the cost would be borne by the airport, it said.

These passengers would be able to leave the airport post-testing negative.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 06:26 PM IST