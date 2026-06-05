From Dust To Disease: India’s Aridification & Forest Loss Fuel Monsoon Weakening & Rising Air Pollution | file photo

Mumbai: As a physician, my daily rounds increasingly feel less like clinical medicine and more like frontline triage against environmental collapse. Every summer, clinics and hospitals across the Indian subcontinent are inundated with patients gasping for air, their lungs ravaged by an invisible, pervasive enemy. The subcontinent is locked in a dangerous trajectory toward permanent desertification, driven by systematic environmental degradation and short-sighted agricultural policy decisions.

At the heart of this crisis is the rapid, unchecked aridification of our landscape. As the earth dries up, topsoil loses its structural integrity and gets resuspended into the atmosphere by seasonal winds and intensifying human activities. This massive, unchecked “earth-todust” mechanism creates a dense, semi-permanent blanket of particulate matter.

From a medical perspective, this triggers an acute public health emergency, causing unprecedented spikes in PM2.5 and PM10 levels. These microscopic particles enter the bloodstream and cause systemic inflammation, severe cardiovascular events, strokes, and chronic respiratory failure. Meteorologically, this persistent dust blanket acts as a solar radiation shield, suppressing the monsoon mechanism.

This path toward complete desertification has been accelerated by the systematic decimation of dense forest cover to make way for intensive agriculture. We have progressively weakened the “biotic pump”, which sustains vital rainfall deep within a continental interior. The collapse of this system has been empirically validated by observed rainfall declines in the Amazon basin due to deforestation.

The policy decision to grant free power to farmers across north India has subsidised the unchecked deployment of electrically operated tube wells. The exploitation of groundwater is further incentivised by the guaranteed minimum support price for water-hungry, ecologically mismatched crops like rice and wheat in semi-arid zones. These political choices are directly responsible for driving aridification. Across India, more than 400 health professionals under the ‘Doctors for Clean Air and Climate Action’ are making this same argument that air quality is a public health issue.

The writer holds MD medicine degree and is a national core committee member of 'Doctors for Clean Air and Climate Action'