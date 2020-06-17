Fresh vegetables straight from farm at your doorstep

Mumbai: Soon, fresh vegetables straight from the farms will reach the doorsteps of Mumbaikars. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday launched 'Me Marathi Deshasathi', a door-to-door vegetable supply campaign under which vegetables and fruits will be delivered at the doorstep of households amid the coronavirus scare.

The initiative by Crux Risk Management will take orders over the phone and four mobile vans will go around the city and stop at specific spots in residential housing societies where people can buy vegetables at nominal rates.

Pednekar said, "The vegetables will be available to Mumbaikars directly from the farm at Dindori and will be completely sanitised with ethanol and the safely packed vegetables will be available to Mumbaikars the next morning. Housing societies can place bulk orders."

Pednekar said the issue of crowding for buying vegetables and fruits will be resolved due to this initiative.

She added, "When Mumbaikars can avail fresh vegetables and fruits at their doorsteps they can avoid going out to market. Thus crowding will be stopped to a large extent. This initiative will be very helpful for senior citizens who live alone."

When contacted, a senior BMC official said, "This initiative is not in any way linked with the civic body. It is a private initiative. The company approached the Mayor, who promptly suggested that the initiative of the door-to-door vegetable and fruit supply can be started in Mumbai. Hence was supported by the Mayor."

The mayor further said that the organization will be working on a no-profit-no-loss basis and home-grown vegetables will be available without stopping anywhere but directly from the farm to the doorstep of Mumbaikars.

Vegetables and fruits can be ordered on 9987736103