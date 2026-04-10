Fresh Reports Of Torture, Mock Executions And Electric Shocks On Young Baha'i Man In Iran Spark International Outrage

Fresh reports of severe torture inflicted on a young Baha’i man in Iran have intensified international concern over the escalating persecution of the religious minority. | File Photo

Mumbai: ​Fresh reports of severe torture inflicted on a young Baha’i man in Iran have intensified international concern over the escalating persecution of the religious minority.

Mock Executions and Electric Shock

​According to information released by the Baha’i International Community, Borna Naimi, 29, has allegedly endured repeated abuse, including mock executions, electric shocks, and sustained physical assault, since his arrest in Kerman on 1 March. Authorities are also reported to have subjected him to psychological pressure, including threats against his wife and three-year-old daughter.

​Naimi was allegedly forced under duress to sign a pre-written confession implicating himself and his cousin, Peyvand Naimi, in the killing of Basij guards during protests earlier this year, the community has alleged.

Indian Baha'i Leader Expresses Deep Anguish

​However, reports indicate that Peyvand was already in custody at the time, while Borna was at home, raising serious doubts about the allegations. No trial has been conducted so far.

​Reacting to the developments, Nargis Gaur, secretary of the Local Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of India, Mumbai, expressed deep anguish, stating that the reported abuses represent a grave injustice. Gaur said that no individual should face torture or persecution on account of their faith, calling for global attention to the issue.

Forced Confessions Broadcast on State TV

​"My heart goes out to Borna, to his little daughter, and to every member of the Baha’i community in Iran who continues to endure such unspeakable cruelty with quiet dignity. What is unfolding is not only heartbreaking—it is a grave injustice that should trouble the conscience of every human being," Gaur added.

​The case mirrors earlier reports of torture involving Peyvand Naimi, whose forced confession was broadcast on state television. Rights groups say these incidents point to a broader pattern of targeting Baha’is, Iran’s largest non-Muslim religious minority, amid ongoing unrest.

​Jaya Putran, a Baha’i from Mumbai, said: "We pray every day for the Baha’is in Iran. We have not been able to contact anyone in Iran. International agencies are asking Iran to protect its minorities, but have been helpless."

​Simin Fahandej, the Baha’i International Community’s representative to the United Nations in Geneva, described the situation as “heartbreaking”, warning of systematic attempts to fabricate charges against innocent individuals. At least four Baha’is, including Borna and Peyvand Naimi, remain imprisoned in Kerman.

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