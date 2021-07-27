Free O2 for all: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik sets up Oxygen plant at his office in Mira Road

The plant will use air as a feedstock and separate it from other components with the help of Pressure Swing Absorption Technology (PSA) technology. While refills will be provided free of cost, beneficiaries need to bring their own cylinders. A minimal security deposit fee will be charged if cylinders are taken from the plant. Unlike usage of government money, this is said to be first of its kind public welfare project in the state which has been funded by an elected representative from his own resources.