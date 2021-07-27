Free O2 for all: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik sets up Oxygen plant at his office in Mira Road

After handing over a state of the art cardiac ambulance and hearse van to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik who is under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case, has set an example by installing an oxygen generator plant at his office in the Mangal Nagar area of Hatkesh in Mira Road.
A trial run of the plant was conducted to mark the occasion of Chief Minister-Uddhav Thackeray's birthday on Tuesday in the presence of municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole and tehsildar- Nandkumar Deshmukh. Designed to facilitate 120 cylinders per day, the oxygen generation plant has been funded jointly by Vihang Charitable Trust and Pratap Sarnaik Foundation.
“The plant will start functioning after a formal inauguration via video conferencing by CM Uddhav Thackerayji, this week. Amid warnings of a possible third wave of Covid-19, enhancing medical infrastructure has become the need of the hour to deal with any such crisis in future. We have deployed trained manpower to operate this plant which will be a round the clock facility.” said Sarnaik.
The plant will use air as a feedstock and separate it from other components with the help of Pressure Swing Absorption Technology (PSA) technology. While refills will be provided free of cost, beneficiaries need to bring their own cylinders. A minimal security deposit fee will be charged if cylinders are taken from the plant. Unlike usage of government money, this is said to be first of its kind public welfare project in the state which has been funded by an elected representative from his own resources.
